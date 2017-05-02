Woman Accused Of Honey-Trapping BJP MP KC Patel Taken Into Custody For Questioning

The Delhi Police has taken a woman, accused of honey-trapping BJP lawmaker KC Patel, into custody for questioning over the incident today. The woman, who had accused Mr Patel of rape, was picked up from her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Indirapuram."We have taken the woman, who honey-trapped the BJP MP, into custody for questioning," a senior police officer was quoted by news agency IANS.BJP leader KC Patel, who represents Gujarat's Valsad constituency in the Lok Sabha, alleged that he was drugged and filmed in a compromising state by the woman. He added that the woman later accused him of rape, threatened to upload the videos and photos online and demanded Rs 5 crore from him.Mr Patel, 67, told the police that the woman had asked the lawmaker for help and had him accompany her to her house in Ghaziabad. The woman, however, alleges that she met Mr Patel for the first time on March 3 at the Supreme Court and was raped by him several times.On Mr Patel's complaint, a case of blackmail and extortion was registered against the woman, who is a lawyer of the Supreme Court."I have full faith in justice and doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani ho jayega (we will know the truth)," the BJP lawmaker said, to news agency ANI.The police, on Monday, said that the woman heads a gang that specializes in honey-trapping high-profile people, especially lawmakers, after approaching them for help. She had, according to the police, filed a rape case against a Congress lawmaker last year in similar circumstances. The case was dropped.