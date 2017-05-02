Woman, Accused Of Honey-Trapping BJP Lawmaker KC Patel, Sent To 5 Days In Police Custody

A special court has remanded a woman lawyer, accused of honey-trapping BJP lawmaker KC Patel, to five days in police custody.Earlier today, Delhi Police took the woman into custody to question her over the incident. She was picked up from her residence in Ghaziabad.Special Judge Hemani Malhotra granted the police's plea which claimed that the accused was required for custodial interrogation, recovery of evidence and the arrest of her associates, reported the Press Trust of India.BJP parliamentarian KC Patel alleged that the woman, who demanded Rs. 5 crore, had drugged and filmed him in a compromising state. he said the woman later accused him of rape and threatened to upload the video and photos online.Mr Patel, 67, is a lawmaker from Valsad in Gujarat."I have full faith in justice and doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani ho jayega (we will know the truth)," Mr Patel had told ANI news agency.The woman, a lawyer in the Supreme Court, claims that she was raped several times by the lawmaker at his official residence. She first met the politician on March 3 at the Supreme Court.She had approached a city court claiming that the police had not acted upon her rape complaint against the lawmaker.The police has filed a case of blackmail and extortion against the woman."A case has been registered, an investigation is on. Action will be taken as per law," Delhi Police officer MK Meena had earlier said.