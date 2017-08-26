With Thanks To His Mother And Kenya, Chief Justice JS Khehar Signs Off

On his last working day the outgoing Chief Justice of India JS Khehar thanked India, his 95-year-old mother and Kenya, the country where he was born.Justice Khehar will retire on Sunday and Justice Dipak Misra will be sworn in as the new Chief Justice by President Ram Nath Kovind the next day.Justice Khehar in his farewell address to lawyers in the lawns of the Supreme Court on Friday said, "My mother celebrated her 95th birthday and she loves me so much and is always worried about me. I feel devoted to her. Dear mother, I thank you for all."He who was born in Kenya thanked the country by saying, "I would also thank my land of birth for all it gave me. My primary education was in Kenya, which laid the foundation of my character."Thanking India for giving him the "opportunity" to serve as Chief Justice of India, Justice Khehar said, "I am here because of my country. It is impossible to discharge debt I owe to the country."The 65-year-old took over as the 44th Chief Justice of India this year on January 4. He is a graduate of Panjab University. Justice Khehar has served as chief justice of the high courts of Karnataka (2010) and Uttarakhand (2009). He was made a Supreme Court judge in 2011.During his last week in office, the Supreme Court delivered two landmark judgements - striking down instant triple talaq and holding privacy as a fundamental right. Justice Khehar headed both the benches which delivered the two verdicts.