With Promise Of 'No-Surge Pricing', New App-Based Cab Services Take On Uber, Ola

Three new app-cab service providers are banking on 'surge-free' pricing tagline to grab a pie of the burgeoning taxi market, particularly during the coming festive season.At the time when complaints are rampant from customers against dominant players Ola and Uber for high surge pricing during peak hours, the new entrants -- Tygr, Yatrik and OTL Cabs -- drew strategies around surge pricing.The first two had unveiled apps trying to tap yellow and white and blue some 30,000 metered taxis on city roads.Tygr, with 3,000-odd taxis under its fold, would launch its app tomorrow with the catch-line of 'travel surge-free'."Our unique service preposition is travelling surge free. It will be governed by the state transport taxi fare. We are offering an array of digital payment modes," Tygr App co-founder and CEO Aditya Poddar told news agency PTI."Our pricing policy would not contain surging," OTL Cabs managing director Adrik Roy said.OTL Cabs, having some 2,000 luxury taxis, would start operation soon."We hope to launch out app before Durga Puja with 2,000 hatchback and sedan cabs," Mr Roy said.The Yatrik app was launched with around 300 metered cabs in the city.A transport department official said the problem of refusal by metered taxis would be solved when it would begin accepting requests on apps.