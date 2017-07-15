With Haseena Parkar's New Poster, Shraddha Kapoor Announces Trailer Release Date

Haseena Parkar is one of Shraddha Kapoor's most-anticipated films of the year. Shraddha headlines the film as she play underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar. The 30-year-old actress recently shared the new poster of the film featuring herself and actor Ankur Bhatia, who plays his husband Ibrahim in the film. With the new poster, Shraddha announced that the first official trailer of Haseena Parkar will be out on July 18. Shraddha and Ibrahim have been photographed with their four children. The film traces the journey of Haseena Parkar right from the age of 17 till she was 40. Here's the new poster of Haseena Parkar.
Highlights
- Shraddha plays the titular role, Dawood Ibrahim's sister
- The film traces the life of Haseena from her youth till she is 40
- Shraddha's brother Siddhant plays Dawood Ibrahim
Very excited to share the brand new poster of #HASEENAPARKAR releasing #18thAugust@ApoorvaLakhia@SiddhanthKapoor@AnkBhatiapic.twitter.com/dgmIHQIgL7— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) July 14, 2017
In Haseena Parkar, Shraddha's brother Siddhant Kapoor portrays the role of Dawood Ibrahim. Of his role, Siddhant earlier told news agency IANS, "One of the main reasons why I decided to do Haseena was that I got to play someone whose life has been all over the media. I see it from an actor's point of view. I didn't think twice before taking up this character. I took it (Dawood's life) up as a challenge."
The teaser which released last month gave a sneak peek into Haseena's character.
Shraddha and Siddhant have collaborated for the first time. "I am very excited and nervous because I've been thinking if I have to do a scene with him, I've to forget that he is my bhaiya. He is the character in the film who is also my brother. But ultimately I think it'll help that we are brothers and sisters. I hope that bond translates on screen," Shraddha told PTI.
Haseena Parkar is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and hits the screens on August 18.
(With IANS and PTI inputs)