With 500 Million Uber Trips And Double-Digit Growth In India, 'UberPool' Helped Save 23 Lakh Litres Of Fuel

Ride-sharing app Uber has completed 500 million trips in its four-year journey in India, according to the company, adding that it posted a double digit growth in the country with almost 2.5 times Year-on-Year (YoY) growth as of June.Uber was launched in Bengaluru with just three employees four years ago."Today, we're over a 1,000 member team who share the common vision of redefining the future of urban mobility. Achieving new milestones and continuing our exponential growth journey is a reflection of a strong business we're building in India," read a statement by Amit Jain, President, Uber India and South Asia.Uber has expanded its service to 29 cities across the country. It now has 450,000 registered driver partners.Through its 'UberSHAAN' initiative, the company aims to create one million livelihood opportunities as micro-entrepreneurs in India by 2018.With over five million weekly active riders in the country, India continues to be one of the biggest markets for Uber, outside the US.Launched in Bengaluru in September 2015, 'uberPOOL' is now available in Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai and Pune."Today, over 25 per cent of Uber rides are taken on uberPOOL. This has resulted in saving over 480,00,000 km, 23,00,000 litres of fuel and prevented the emission of over 53,00,000 kgs of CO2," Uber said in a statement.The company launched Asia's first engineering centre in Bengaluru in January 2016. With over 100 engineers spread across Bengaluru and Hyderabad, several India-first initiatives like 'uberDOST', 'Emergency Button' and 'Cash and Dial' an Uber have been launched in countries around the world.In 2015, Uber also set up a Centre of Excellience (CoE) in Hyderabad with nearly 400 employees.