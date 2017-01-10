Wish PM Narendra Modi Would've Taken Over US Leadership, Says Businessman

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was showered with praise from business giants at the the 8th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar today, a special accolade came from businessman Peter Huntsman who went on to say that "many in the US" wanted Mr Modi to take over the American leadership."There were many of us who wish you would have stayed and taken over leadership of our country," said the CEO of the Huntsman Corporation, recalling PM Modi's visit to the United States in June, 2016."At a time when courage is lacking, we find it in India. At a time when leadership seems to be at a low, we find it in Prime Minister Modi," Mr Huntsman added at the Summit, held at the Mahatma Mandir convention centre.Other industrialists too praised PM Modi for initiating schemes such as Digital India, Skill India and Make in India."It's my hope that Make in India, Digital India and Skill India will begin to make steady progress for future growth," said David Farr of the Emerson Electric Company. He further stated that he was encouraged by India's efforts in bringing in reforms in the ease of doing business."We appreciate Skill India mission to support industry's growth," said Suzuki Motor Corporation president Toshihiro Suzuki."I have had the honour of looking at every major country in the world and there is no other country in the world that has a better plan for the future than India," said Cisco chief John Chambers, and named Mr Modi among one of the top three leaders he has ever met.The bi-annual Vibrant Gujarat summit was created in 2003 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was the state's Chief Minister.