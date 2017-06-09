Will Probe If Political Science Paper Leak Was Deliberate: Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee

West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee today said that the government would examine if the leak of political science question paper was deliberately done as an act of conspiracy or was due to negligence.Confirming the leak of the political science question paper at a degree college yesterday, affiliated to the Calcutta University, Mr Chatterjee said that the government was keeping a watch on the situation."We are ascertaining if it was a deliberate act as part of a conspiracy or sheer negligence. We can't allow such gross neglect to pass undetected," the minister said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of APAI (Association of Professional Academic Institutions) in Kolkata.Pointing out that the government accorded priority to enhance employability of its children, Mr Chatterjee said, "We have to ensure our children don't have to go outside. We have introduced 4.5 lakh seats in higher studies and we have set up new universities in many places."Mr Chatterjee also called upon private engineering institutes to improve their infrastructure."Merely constructing a house doesn't mean you have finished your job. You have to ensure our students excel in competitions," he said."We have seen the standard and benchmark are not the same for every private engineering college or university. And they don't have the similar crowd of students. There is a wrong perception that the number of seats falls short of students. Everyone can be admitted - but in accordance with his merit," he said.Minister in-charge of Information & Technology Bratya Basu said there were lots of scopes in engineering, technology, pharmacy and architecture."The state has witnessed developments both at macro-level and micro-level in higher education," he said.West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board Chairman, Malayenduy Saha said that 64 per cent of the candidates in WBJEE were from West Bengal.