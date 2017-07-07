Will Miss Katrina Kaif, Said Ranbir Kapoor. She Didn't Mention Him At All Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are stars of upcoming film Jagga Jasoos, which will hit the screens next week

29 Shares EMAIL PRINT Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in Mumbai. Mumbai: Highlights Ranbir said that he'll miss Katrina once Jagga Jasoos releases Katrina said that she'll miss Jagga Jasoos director Anurag Basu Jagga Jasoos will hit the screens on July 14 Jagga Jasoos stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have Jagga Jasoos once the film is out and the promotions are over, Katrina said she will miss the director of the film. "I will miss Dada (Anurag Basu) in my life, I will miss his madness, energy and his belief. He made us feel that we were one team with one common mission. I will feel that void a little bit," she said.



Ranbir, who was listening carefully to her answer sitting next to her, had a one word response to the question: "Katrina", which was followed by a few moments of silence. Even Katrina didn't know what to say to that -



Before Jagga Jasoos, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir's Kapoor have worked together in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009) and Raajneeti (2010). Both spoke about each other's strengths as actors. Ranbir said, "I like her belief in a story and a character. When actors put themselves before the film and the story they go wrong, I have also probably made that mistake in my life. She is very clear, the story comes first." Katrina too had a few good things to say about her Jagga Jasoos co-star and her ex-boyfriend: "I like his passion for his work and his belief in the scene. The most important thing for an actor is to believe in whatever you are doing."



Last year, the couple had a high-profile break-up after their seven-year relationship. After that, when Ranbir appeared on Koffee With Karan he didn't open up about his break-up but admitted that he doesn't like being single. When the two were dating, Ranbir moved out of his parent's bungalow in Pali Hill to live with Katrina in an apartment the two rented in Bandra. Things didn't go well after that and the two parted ways. Katrina was the first to move out of their flat post the breakup. Later, Ranbir too moved out to stay with his grandmother at their iconic family home Krishna Raj bungalow in Chembur.



Jagga Jasoos, which is produced by Ranbir Kapoor, has been in the making for over three years. Clearly, both the actors have spent a lot of time together on the sets of this film but looks like this might be the last time fans of both the actors will see them in one film. According to a



According to a mid-day report, Katrina said that she won't be working with Ranbir again, she said, "It's difficult. It will never happen again." However, Ranbir did tell NDTV later that she had been joking.