Will Meet Shahabuddin In Tihar, Whenever I Am In Delhi: Bihar Minister Abdul Gafoor

Bihar Minority Affairs minister Abdul Gafoor today said he would meet controversial RJD leader Mohammed Shahabuddin at Tihar jail whenever he visits Delhi. Mr Gafoor's photograph with Shahabuddin inside the Siwan jail last year had gone viral, creating controversy."I will definitely meet him whenever I feel. I will tell you all whenever I make a trip there," he told reporters on the sidelines of "Lok Samvad" (Public dialogue) programme held by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.Asked if Shahabuddin's controversial remarks against Kumar, calling him 'circumstantial Chief Minister' proved to be his nemesis, Mr Gafoor disapproved of the remark and said, "Kumar is Chief Minister in a truthful circumstance."In reply to a question, if Shahabuddin's challenge to the Bihar Chief Minister led to his difficulties, he said the state government had no role in Shahabuddin's matter.The former RJD MP's transfer to Tihar jail, he said, was in accordance with the Supreme Court's order."The state government went to Supreme Court not only in Shahabuddin's case but also in many other matters including those of expelled RJD MP from Madhepura, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav," he said in his support.Speaking about his photograph with Sahabuddin inside Siwan jail which went viral last year, he asked, "What's wrong?""I had gone there after taking permission from the jail authorities," he said.Replying to another question if RJD should remove Shahabuddin from its national executive and also from the party, Mr Gafoor was not categorical in his answer and merely said his wife Heena Sahab had contested Parliamentary poll from Siwan on RJD ticket.