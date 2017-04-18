Will LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi Face Trial In Babri Case? Decision Tomorrow

Whether 13 senior BJP leaders including LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi will be put on trial for conspiracy in the 25-year-old Babri Masjid demolition case, will be decided by the Supreme Court tomorrow. On April 7, the court had reserved verdict in the matter after a four-hour hearing. But it had indicated that it was not averse to putting the leaders on trial for conspiracy to pull down the 16th Century mosque in Ayodhya.Besides 89-year-old Mr Advani and 83-year-old Mr Joshi, the list of 13 includes Union minister Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar and Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, who was then Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The BJP claimed the mosque stood on the spot where Lord Ram was born. Its destruction is seen as a watershed in Indian politics that created a rift between Hindus and Muslims.After the Babri masjid was pulled down on December 6, 1992, two sets of cases of cases were filed -- one was against the leaders who were on a dais called "Ram Katha Kunj", from where many provocative speeches were allegedly made. The other was against the lakhs of 'karsevaks' who were actually involved in pulling down the structure. That case is pending at a court in Lucknow.The BJP leaders had been acquitted by a court in Raebareli and in 2010, the order was upheld by the Allahabad High Court. But the Central Bureau of Investigation challenged the order. The Supreme Court said it would not accept the discharge, which had been ordered on technical grounds.The top court also put a freeze on the high court judgment that said Lord Ram was born under the central dome of the makeshift temple in Ayodhya and Hindus have the right to worship there.Earlier this month, the Supreme Court suggested that a decision on the "sensitive and sentimental issue" of a proposed Ram temple at Ayodhya be resolved through talks. Chief Justice of India JS Khehar had even said he was ready to mediate.