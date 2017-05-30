'Will Examine Issues': Venkaiah Naidu On Objections To Cattle Trade Rule

Union minister Venkaiah Naidu today said the government will examine the issues raised by states and trade organisations regarding the new cattle trade regulations. Protests against the new rule -- which bans the sale of cattle for slaughter in animal markets -- have been sweeping several states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.Today, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court said the rule will remain suspended in Tamil Nadu for a month and asked the Centre and the state governments to respond to the petitioner's contention that the order violates the basic right of a person to choose what he eats.Yesterday, following the protests, sources said the environment ministry, which had sent the notification, is examining the possibility of changing the definition of cattle by excluding buffaloes. In its notification, the ministry had included bulls, bullocks, cows, buffalos, steers, heifers and calves and camels in the category.