Consider Consequences, India Warns Pakistan On Kulbhushan Jadhav: 10 Facts

New Delhi: The government today assured parliament that it will make every effort to ensure the release of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian who was given the death sentence yesterday by a Pakistani military court that convicted him of spying and fomenting unrest in the province of Balochistan. Pakistan's announcement that Mr Jadhav, 46, will be executed has aggravated tension between India and Islamabad, with Delhi declaring that if the sentence is carried out, it will be "pre-meditated murder". In parliament, parties united this morning to condemn Pakistan.