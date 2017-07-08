Will Decide On Parole To Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convict: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said the government would take a decision on allowing parole to AG Perarivalan, one of those convicted for former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination.Responding to the plea made by several lawmakers, Mr Palaniswami told the assembly that the matter is under the government's consideration.He said the government would take into consideration the feelings of all concerned and take a decision.Perarivalan and six other convicts have been in prison since 1991, the year a woman Tamil Tiger suicide bomber blew herself up and killed Mr Gandhi at an election rally near Chennai.