Will Consider Dialogue With Maoists If They Renounce Violence: Government

The government will consider dialogue with Maoists if they renounce violence, parliament was told on Tuesday. "The central government will consider engaging in dialogue with the Left Wing Extremists only if they renounce violence and express faith in the democratic process and Constitution of India," Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.He said the government has a comprehensive national policy and action plan in place under which a multi-pronged strategy is being implemented to deal with Maoists. This strategy is centered around security related measures, developmental interventions and ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities, he added.Security related measures include assistance to Maoist-hit states by providing paramilitary battalions, training assistance and funds for modernisation of state police forces, arms and equipment and sharing of intelligence, he said."On the development side, apart from flagship schemes of the central government in infrastructure, education, health, skill development and agriculture, several initiatives have been taken specifically for development of Maoist-affected areas."These include focused schemes for development of roads, installation of mobile towers, skill development, improving network of banks and post offices, health and education facilities," said Mr Ahir.He said the states have their own surrender policies for encouraging Maoists to join the mainstream and that the central government also had a comprehensive surrender-cum-rehabilitation scheme of Maoists in the affected states to allow them to return to the mainstream."The rehabilitation package... includes an immediate grant of Rs 2.5 lakh for higher ranked Maoist cadres and Rs 1.5 lakh for middle or lower rank cadre... to be kept in their name as fixed deposit which may be withdrawn after completion of three years subject to good behaviour," Mr Ahir said.They are also imparted training in a trade or vocation of their liking and are paid a monthly stipend of Rs 4,000 for three years, he said, adding, in addition, incentives for surrender of weapons or ammunition are also provided under the scheme.