Will Be Defence Minister Round-The-Clock: Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman took over today as India's first full-time woman Defence Minister , saying her priority would be armed forces preparedness , faster execution of defence deals and a big focus on "Make in India" in production."I will be the Defence Minister round-the-clock," said Ms Sitharaman as she took over the big ticket ministry from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley , who handled additional charge of the ministry for five months after Manohar Parrikar shifted to Goa as Chief Minister."We will ensure that the important characters of what make Make in India an important flagship programme for PM Modi is given full plan for defence production. Make in India needs to take over so we benefit from what is manufactured in India and finds an international market," she said.Chosen for the biggest promotion in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet reshuffle on the weekend, Ms Sitharaman is the second woman Defence Minister since Indira Gandhi, who kept the portfolio when she was prime minister."It will be a priority for me to ensure the smooth and speedy implementation of defence deals and projects," she told reporters.Ms Sitharaman could not take charge earlier as Mr Jaitley was on a visit to Japan for a bilateral dialogue of defence ministers. He had said on Sunday that he was going to Japan instead of Ms Sitharaman as arrangements were not possible at the time."It is important that the forces get all the attention in terms of giving them all endowments and equipment necessary to perform their duty with the best of equipment available to them,"Ms Sitharaman said.She stressed that she would work to resolve long-pending issues.