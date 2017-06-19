Why Salman Khan's Tubelight Co-Star Sohail 'Never Felt Overshadowed By Bhai' "No, I never felt overshadowed by (Salman) bhai, because in this film, he is not playing 'The Salman Khan'. Maybe in audience's mind, he is a hero, but he did not act that way," said Sohail Khan

Kick actor. "No, I never felt overshadowed by (Salman) bhai, because in this film, he is not playing 'The Salman Khan'. Maybe in audience's mind, he is a hero, but he did not act that way," IANS quoted the 47-year-old actor as saying. Salman Khan and Sohail will feature as onscreen brothers in Kabir Khan's Tubelight. They have earlier co-starred in films like Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute To Love, Veer and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.



Sohail Khan told IANS that as an actor he only focuses on his character and doesn't believe in competing with the other person. "In fact, I believe that whether it is Salman Khan or even any character actor, you should not compete in a scene to get more eyeballs or feel insecure. The moment you try any of that, you spoil the scene. I, as an actor, only focus on my part. The rest automatically falls in place," IANS quoted Sohail Khan as saying.



Tubelight, which is scheduled to release in theatres on Friday, is set against the backdrop of 1962 Sino-Indian war. The film is an adaptation of 2015 Hollywood film Little Boy.



Speaking about his equation with director Kabir Khan, Sohail Khan told IANS that he played an important role in executing the performance of the actors.



"When we went to the set, we felt like we are standing in the 1960s' era. For a performer, that is important. Kabir has an eye for detailing and the team of production and set designers also have done a great job. Since I am a film producer too, working with this kind of a good filmmaker makes me learn so much that later I utilise it in my productions," IANS quoted Sohail as saying.



The trailer of Tubelight was unveiled on May 26. Watch it here:





. Shah Rukh Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film.



