Why PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Silent On Stalking By Son Of BJP Leader, Asks Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury raised the question after Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala's son Vikas was arrested yesterday for allegedly stalking a girl, and was later released on bail.

All India | | Updated: August 07, 2017 02:10 IST
New Delhi:  CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury today asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are "silent" over the alleged stalking of a girl by the son of Haryana's BJP chief.

Mr Yechury raised the question after Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala's son Vikas was arrested yesterday for allegedly stalking a girl, and was later released on bail.

Taking to Twitter, the Marxist leader also alleged that "someone" was helping the accused.

"Clearly someone is helping the accused here. Why are the PM and BJP president so silent about stalking of women?" he sought to know on the micro-blogging site.

Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar were arrested and released on bail later for allegedly stalking the girl in Chandigarh.

The girl had accused Vikas and his friend of stalking her Friday night after which they were arrested, police said.

Both were booked under section 354 D (stalking) of IPC and 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs), they said.

