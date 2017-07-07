Why Disha Patani Is Friday's Top Trend

Disha Patani's photoshoot for a magazine went viral around the same time as her pics from the screening of Spider-Man: Homecoming

All India | Written by | Updated: July 07, 2017 16:52 IST
Disha Patani at the screening of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Disha Patani watched Spider-Man: Homecoming with Tiger Shroff
  2. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are reportedly dating
  3. Disha Patani's pictures from a photoshoot are also viral
Actress Disha Patani is trending for several reasons top most being her latest photoshoot for a fashion magazine and because she attended the screening of Spider-Man: Homecoming with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Spider-Man: Homecoming, starring Tom Holland released in India today and Tiger Shroff has dubbed for the film's 21-year-old protagonist in Hindi. Disha, who is best known for her roles in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kung Fu Yoga, looked chic in denim hotpants teamed with a spaghetti top and denim shirt. Disha gave a 440-volt smile as posed with Tiger Shroff for the shutterbugs. Tiger and Disha are co-starring in Baaghi 2, which will be directed by Ahmed Khan.

Here are the now viral pics from the screening of Spider-Man: Homecoming:

 
disha tiger


Earlier this week, pictures of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's outing went crazy viral. Disha (apparently injured) walked with the support of a walking stick while Tiger stayed close enough to help.

 
disha tiger


Tiger Shroff is awaiting the release of Munna Michael and has also signed up Student of the Year 2 and Rambo in addition to Baaghi 2.

Meanwhile, the latest pictures from Filmfare's photoshoot are also the reason why Disha Patani is Friday's top trend, besting Sridevi and her new film MOM, which also released today. Disha Patani sports an edgy look as she faced the camera for the lead story of magazine's upcoming issue.

Take a look at Disha Patani's trending photoshoot.

 

 

Disha Patani was last seen Jackie Chan's Kung Fu Yoga, co-starring Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur.

