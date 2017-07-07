Actress Disha Patani is trending for several reasons top most being her latest photoshoot for a fashion magazine and because she attended the screening of Spider-Man: Homecoming with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Spider-Man: Homecoming, starring Tom Holland released in India today and Tiger Shroff has dubbed for the film's 21-year-old protagonist in Hindi. Disha, who is best known for her roles in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kung Fu Yoga, looked chic in denim hotpants teamed with a spaghetti top and denim shirt. Disha gave a 440-volt smile as posed with Tiger Shroff for the shutterbugs. Tiger and Disha are co-starring in Baaghi 2, which will be directed by Ahmed Khan.
Earlier this week, pictures of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's outing went crazy viral. Disha (apparently injured) walked with the support of a walking stick while Tiger stayed close enough to help.
Tiger Shroff is awaiting the release of Munna Michael and has also signed up Student of the Year 2 and Rambo in addition to Baaghi 2.
Meanwhile, the latest pictures from Filmfare's photoshoot are also the reason why Disha Patani is Friday's top trend, besting Sridevi and her new film MOM, which also released today. Disha Patani sports an edgy look as she faced the camera for the lead story of magazine's upcoming issue.
Disha Patani was last seen Jackie Chan's Kung Fu Yoga, co-starring Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur.