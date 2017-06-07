Why Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister Has Twitter Worried

Highlights
- 'Will the film have dialogue,' Twitter wants to know
- #TheAccidental PrimeMinister was a top trend on Twitter this morning
- Dr Singh is most remembered for his failure to speak
Will this be a silent film, Twitter wants to know:
sir, will u speak in this movie! #theAccidentalPrimeMinisterhttps://t.co/JixFMcWmL1— Surgical Sandeep (@samgold21) June 7, 2017
I hope there are some dialgues in movie #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister— Varshini Chowdary (@Varshinigaru) June 7, 2017
Must be very challenging to act without much dialogues and body movement in #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister— Aima (@_AimA_) June 7, 2017
#TheAccidentalPrimeMinister will MMS speak in the movie— Somenath (@Somenat06114334) June 7, 2017
Hope #theAccidentalPrimeMinister is as good as the last silent movie I saw, Pushpak.— cantstandya (@nobodyschoice) June 7, 2017
Heard Kiron Kher is helping Anupam Kher prepare for his role in #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister by playing "statue" with him.— cantstandya (@nobodyschoice) June 7, 2017
Aamir Khan gained massive weight for Dangal.— Amitabh Chaudhary (@amitabh_aks) June 7, 2017
PC visited mental hosps for Barfi.@AnupamPkher is on maun vrat fr #theAccidentalPrimeMinisterpic.twitter.com/deC4ERpmuZ
Twitter has also found it ironic that Anupam Kher, a vocal supporter of the current BJP government, should be cast as a Congress politician belonging to a regime he has been critical of. Actors would argue that their craft should be separate from their personal and political convictions.
The book, a memoir by Sanjay Baru who was Dr Manmohan Singh's media advisor from 2004 to 2008, argues that as Prime Minister, Dr Singh was not entirely in charge and that Congress President Sonia Gandhi was the real power behind the throne. The Prime Minister's Office distanced itself from the book when it was published in April 2014, before Dr Singh's government was voted out.
Few details of the film version of The Accidental Prime Minister have been revealed, include casting decisions other than Mr Kher who looks uncannily like Dr Singh on the poster.
Anupam Kher, known for his acclaimed performances in films like Saaransh and Silver Linings Playbook. He last appeared in Naam Shabana this year and has the films Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and The Big Sick lined up for release.