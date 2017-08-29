Who Will Succeed Convict Ram Rahim? Haven't Decided, Say Dera Officials

After a CBI court sent Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to jail for 20 years for raping two of his followers, his supporters wonder who will succeed him now. His son Jasmeet, adopted daughter Honeypreet or Dera chairperson Vipassana Insan? The Dera hasn't decided yet and sources said that no such move has been initiated by the management.The 50-year-old self-styled godman was sent to jail by the CBI court for raping two of his followers. The big task at hand for the Dera is to challenge his 20-year sentence in the High Court, sources said.Jasmeet, who is in his 30s, is married to the daughter of former Punjab Congress legislator Harminder Singh Jassi. If Jasmeet is appointed as Ram Rahim's successor, it will be breaking the tradition of the Dera which has never appointed a family member of the present sect head.Honeypreet Insan, who describes herself as "papa's angel, philanthropist, director, editor and actress" on social media, and is his adopted daughter, is considered close to Ram Rahim. Sh is also seen as the likely successor. She had accompanied Ram Rahim when he was brought to the Special CBI court in Panchkula for the pronouncement of verdict in the 15-year-old rape case on Friday.Vipassana Insan, the chairperson of the Dera, and holds the top position in the Dera management which takes care of farming, social welfare, factories, educational institutions etc, said there was no move to appoint a new Dera sect head yet."There is no succession move. Followers have complete faith in Guruji," she said. However, she said for the time being, all educational institutions and factories of the Dera have been shut down.Ram Rahim was appointed as the third head of the Dera on September 23, 1990 at the age of 23. The Dera Sacha Sauda was founded by Mastana Maharaj in Sirsa on April 29, 1948, "to encourage spiritual awakening among masses to uplift humanity and to create better world".