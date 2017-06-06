Who Will Lead The Battle For Clean Energy? Eyes On India, China

After President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Paris Accord, there are questions on who will take its place and push for action to stop climate change. The question has become more pronounced as the 8th Clean Energy Ministerial - a global forum to share best practices for transition to clean energy - begins in Beijing. China, European Union and India are increasingly being spoken of to fill the gap.The annual meeting of energy ministers and other high level delegates from 24 member countries and the European Union provides an opportunity to leverage high level political will and pushes for clean energy policies and actions.Christian Zinglersen, Head of Secretariat, Clean Energy Mission, has told NDTV that he expects Beijing to launch a new phase of the meeting that's being held from June 6 to 8 in Beijing.He said one of the big accomplishments he hopes for is a new leadership structure to emerge, where a group of countries will come forward and do more than before."When I look at clean energy development on the ground, I see India, China and Mexico leading the way (along with some European countries)," he said."Certainly, countries in this forum recognise India as a world leader, especially when you look at the renewable targets India has made and the electric car ambitions," Mr Zinglersen said.The announcement made in April by Power Minister Piyush Goyal that India would push to become an 'electric car only' nation by 2030 has created major excitement at CEM.As the CEM began, reports came that the acting US ambassador to China has stepped down over President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord.India has made it clear that it will not pull out of the Paris Accord - billed as the big hope to stop increasing global warming by cutting down on carbon emissions."Paris or no Paris, our commitment to preserving the climate is for the sake of future generations," PM Modi said during his recent visit to Russia.India has also firmly rejected President Trump's allegation that it has become part of the Paris Accord for "billions and billions and billions of dollars". Yesterday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said what President Trump said was "not the reality"."We have signed the Paris accord not under any pressure, nor for any money ...to say we did it for money, I totally reject that," she said