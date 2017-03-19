Singles Who Mingle With Power: Yogi Adityanath Is The Club's Newest Entrant

Priest-turned-politician Yogi Adityanath, 44, who took oath today as the 32nd Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, is the latest entrant to the singles club of chief ministers in the country. Heading the group is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former chief minister of Gujarat.Their numbers received a fresh boost after the recent assembly elections in the five states. The new Uttarakhand Chief Minister, 56-year-old Trivendra Singh Rawat is single. The club already has Haryana's ML Khattar, 62, Assam's Sarbananda Sonowal, 54, Odisha's 70-year-old Naveen Patnaik and 62-year-old Mamata Banerjee from West Bengal -- all of whom are unencumbered by a family.Many of them are not above using their single status to strengthen their vote base. Three years ago, PM Modi had said only a person with no family ties can fight corruption in the country effectively and presented himself as that man.While addressing an election rally in Hamidpur in Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi had said, "Mere liye na koi aagey, na peechhey. Kiske liye bhrashtachaar karunga? (In have no family ties. I am single. Who will I be corrupt for?). This mind and body is totally devoted to the nation."Mr Patnaik, who has been ruling Odisha since 2000, has often told the voters that unlike the Congress family, there is no danger of his government indulging in family rule as he himself is unmarried and has no family.Firebrand TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, who became successful in her relentless quest to end the Left Front rule in Bengal in 2011 and is serving her second term, has often claimed in her public meetings that she has dedicated her entire life to the people of West Bengal and has no time for herself.Among the current crop of top politicians, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, 46, BSP chief Mayawati, 61, and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti, 57, are unmarried."I'm of low caste, I'm unmarried, and I'm yours," Ms Mayawati has often proclaimed in her election rallies.Still considered the most eligible bachelor of India, Rahul Gandhi when asked about his singlehood ahead of 2014 Lok Sabha polls had said, "Unfortunately, I have not been focused on private life."Two other current chief ministers, Nitish Kumar in Bihar and Manohar Parrikar in Goa, are widowers. Like many RSS activists, Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the ideological fountainhead of the BJP, decided against tying the knot.Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a poet and philosopher, never got married. He used to underline his bachelor status in meetings saying that since he has no family, there is no question of nepotism or family rule.The most notable among all unmarried public figures was Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, a space scientist who served as India's 11th President.J Jayalalithaa, the first elected woman and also the youngest Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, began her first term in 1991. She, too, remained single all her life. She died in December last year at the age of 68.