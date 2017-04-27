When Lalu Prasad Yadav Came To Nitish Kumar's Defence: 'He Is A Sensitive Man'

A row has broken out in Bihar over the police stopping vehicles carrying the bodies of six CRPF jawans to make way for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The jawans had died fighting the Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma this week; their bodies had been flown in and were being sent home from Patna airport. Mr Kumar was in the vicinity for an official function and was on his way back.According to video footage, the police stopped the trucks carrying the CRPF personnel among other vehicles to clear the way for the Chief Minister's cavalcade exiting the Bihar Road Development Corporation complex on Tuesday evening.Targeting the ruling party in the state, Union Minister Ram Kirpal Yadav regretted that the Chief Minister could not find time to pay tributes to the soldiers. BJP leader Sushil Modi called it "unfortunate" and targeted Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav as well for not reaching the airport.As the opposition mounted an attack on the JD (U)-RJD alliance government, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj came to the government's defence. The district police chief denied that the vehicles, carrying the bodies of the jawans, were stopped. "I have enquired about the event and have been told that the movement of the convoy accompanied by special escort pilots was not stopped," he said. But the police officer said he hadn't seen the video footage that showed this wasn't the case."The CM is a sensitive man. He must not have known about the movement of bodies of the martyrs," said RJD chief Lalu Prasad.