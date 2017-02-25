When Is Solar Eclipse - 'Ring Of fire' And How To Watch

Q. When is Solar eclipse?
A "ring of fire" eclipse will be visible from parts of the Southern Hemisphere on Feb. 26. Learn more: https://t.co/3grlEs5y3ypic.twitter.com/8CJcChJSnH- NASASunEarth (@NASASunEarth) February 24, 2017
Ans.Solar eclipse will occur on February 26 and will be visible in certain areas around the world. This is called an annular eclipse.
Q. Why is solar eclipse known as 'ring of fire'?
Ans.During eclipse, the moon blocks the sun, leaving only its outer edges visible from earth to form a 'ring of fire'.
Q. Where will solar eclipse be visible?
Ans.Solar eclipse will be visible in some parts of the world like West Africa, the Pacific, Atlantic, South America and the Indian Ocean. In India, solar eclipse will only be visible in the south.
Q. Do we need to take any precaution while watching solar eclipse?
Ans.It is always advised to wear dark glasses while watching solar eclipse.
During any type of solar eclipse, the sun, moon, and Earth line up, allowing the moon to cast its shadow on Earth’s surface in a partial or total solar eclipse.