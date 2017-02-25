When Is Solar Eclipse - 'Ring Of fire' And How To Watch

A "ring of fire" eclipse will be visible from parts of the Southern Hemisphere on Feb. 26. Learn more: https://t.co/3grlEs5y3ypic.twitter.com/8CJcChJSnH - NASASunEarth (@NASASunEarth) February 24, 2017

On Sunday, space lovers will be able to see this year's first solar eclipse. The spectacular phenomenon, during which the moon comes directly in front of the Sun, will be visible in certain areas around the world. The moon's blocking of the sun leaves only the sun's outer edges visible from earth to form a 'ring of fire'. Solar eclipse takes place only once a year as the moon and the sun do not orbit in the exact same plane. "The moon blocks the light of the sun's surface very, very precisely you can see all the way down to the roots of the corona, where the atmosphere meets the sun's surface," said NASA scientist Sarah Jaeggli.Solar eclipse will occur on February 26 and will be visible in certain areas around the world. This is called an annular eclipse.During eclipse, the moon blocks the sun, leaving only its outer edges visible from earth to form a 'ring of fire'.Solar eclipse will be visible in some parts of the world like West Africa, the Pacific, Atlantic, South America and the Indian Ocean. In India, solar eclipse will only be visible in the south.It is always advised to wear dark glasses while watching solar eclipse.During any type of solar eclipse, the sun, moon, and Earth line up, allowing the moon to cast its shadow on Earth’s surface in a partial or total solar eclipse.