What's Keeping Shah Rukh Khan's Wife Gauri Busy These Days

After making headlines for designing a restaurant in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan's wife, designer Gauri Khan, is awaiting the opening of her store Gauri Khan Designs. She just Instagrammed a picture of the work-in-progress store with the logo. "Work is still underway, but we are almost there... Excited about the new #GKD store! Coming soon," Gauri wrote. For those eagerly waiting for the store to open, Gauri has also shared the details about it on Instagram. Gauri Khan Designs opens on July 1 and is located at Lido Tower Village, Juhu Tara Road. Gauri has previously designed Ranbir Kapoor's new home. She also designed the nursery of filmmaker Karan Johar's children - Roohi and Yash and the terrace of his bungalow. Karan is one of Gauri's closest friends.
- "Excited about the new store," wrote Gauri
- She recently designed a Mumbai-based restaurant
- The name of the store in Gauri Khan Designs
Here's how Gauri Khan Designs looks like.
An inside view of GKD.
The launch of ARTH (restaurant), was a star-studded affair. Celebs like Alia Bhatt, Sidhartha Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Sonam Kapoor, Farah Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, attended the party. However, the star of the show was Suhana, SRK and Gauri's 17-year-old daughter. Suhana wore a tangerine dress for the party and was escorted by her father till the restaurant. Both SRK and Suhana posed for the paparazzi too.
Suhana's look got full marks from mother Gauri.
Inside Ranbir's new apartment, courtesy Gauri Khan.
Here's how Gauri Khan has designed KJo's terrace.
Roohi and Yash's nursery.
My baby nursery designed by @gaurikhan with so much love and care....its my paradise!!! Love you gauri.... pic.twitter.com/2AS6OWhBtw— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 31, 2017
Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri on October 25, 1991. Apart from Suhana, who is the couple's second child, SRK and Gauri are parents to sons - Aryan, 19, and AbRam, 4. Suhana and AbRam, both celebrate their birthday in May.