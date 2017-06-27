What's Keeping Shah Rukh Khan's Wife Gauri Busy These Days

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri is awaiting the opening of her store Gauri Khan Designs

Gauri Khan's store opens next month (Image courtesy: gaurikhan )

After making headlines for designing a restaurant in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan's wife, designer Gauri Khan, is awaiting the opening of her store Gauri Khan Designs. She just Instagrammed a picture of the work-in-progress store with the logo. "Work is still underway, but we are almost there... Excited about the new #GKD store! Coming soon," Gauri wrote. For those eagerly waiting for the store to open, Gauri has also shared the details about it on Instagram. Gauri Khan Designs opens on July 1 and is located at Lido Tower Village, Juhu Tara Road. Gauri has previously designed Ranbir Kapoor's new home. She also designed the nursery of filmmaker Karan Johar's children - Roohi and Yash and the terrace of his bungalow. Karan is one of Gauri's closest friends.

Here's how Gauri Khan Designs looks like.
 
 

Work is still underway, but we are almost there... Excited about the new #GKD store! Coming soon!

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

 
 

Gaurikhandesigns #conceptualising #peruvianart

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on



An inside view of GKD.
 
 

Opening 1 st July ....Lido Tower Village Juhu, Juhu Tara Road, Opp. SNDT College, Santacruz W, GKD

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on



The launch of ARTH (restaurant), was a star-studded affair. Celebs like Alia Bhatt, Sidhartha Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Sonam Kapoor, Farah Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, attended the party. However, the star of the show was Suhana, SRK and Gauri's 17-year-old daughter. Suhana wore a tangerine dress for the party and was escorted by her father till the restaurant. Both SRK and Suhana posed for the paparazzi too.

Suhana's look got full marks from mother Gauri.
 
 

Orange ...worked @pamelavgrover thanks

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on



Inside Ranbir's new apartment, courtesy Gauri Khan.
 
 

Koffee with Ranbir@vastu. Saving the champagne for tomorrow @neetu54

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on



Here's how Gauri Khan has designed KJo's terrace.
 
 

My terrace designed by the exceptionally talented and beautiful @gaurikhan

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



Roohi and Yash's nursery.
 

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri on October 25, 1991. Apart from Suhana, who is the couple's second child, SRK and Gauri are parents to sons - Aryan, 19, and AbRam, 4. Suhana and AbRam, both celebrate their birthday in May.
 

