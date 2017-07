For safe e-banking, banks must design their systems and procedures accordingly, says RBI

In case of any loss due to unauthorised electronic banking transactions, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a revised notification that limits liability of customers. "With the increased thrust on financial inclusion and customer protection and considering the recent surge in customer grievances relating to unauthorised transactions resulting in debits to their accounts/cards, the criteria for determining the customer liability in these circumstances have been reviewed," the Reserve Bank stated in its notification. For safe e-banking transactions, banks must design their systems and procedures accordingly, it added.