What Sonam Kapoor's Rumoured Boyfriend Said About Her Paris Fashion Week Catwalk

Sonam Kapoor hopped from London to Paris over the weekend to set the ramp on fire at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. On Monday, she showstopped for her favourite designer duo Ralph & Russo in a spectacular bridal gown. It was only a while later that one of the many of Sonam's admirers, her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja, shared his review of Sonam's look on the runway. The 32-year-old actress was actually introducing Ralph & Russo's 2017 fall/winter Haute Couture collection at the coveted fashion gala. Whether the entrepreneur was seated in the side lines during Ralph & Russo show is not known but he sure is in complete approval of Sonam's look.
Highlights
- Sonam walked the ramp for Ralph & Russo
- Before Paris, she was spotted in London with Anand
- Sonam and Anand have reportedly been dating for two years now
Sonam sent the paparazzi in a tizzy and made it to the good books of the fashion police (not that she wasn't there already) in a white embellished gown with a train that required help from the crew while Sonam was on the runway. Sonam looked like a goddess with jewellery also comprising a tiara and a sheer veil. This is what Anand Ahuja Instagrammed:
Earlier this year, Anand also closely followed Sonam's sartorial choices in Cannes and Instagrammed about them.
Apart from sought after fashion labels, Sonam's regular wardrobe also comprises handpicked pieces from designer label Bhane, a brand owned by Anand. Sonam and Anand have reportedly been seeing each other for over two years now. Earlier this month, Sonam and Anand were on a shopping spree in London, when they bumped into Juhi Chawla and had a photo op of sorts.
Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor done, Paris Fashion Week will shortly be joined by Priyanka Chopra but whether she will make an appearance on the ramp or not is not known.