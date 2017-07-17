What Sisters Twinkle And Rinke Khanna Discovered On Holiday Together

First off, can we say we would kill to have Twinkle Khanna's life? The 43-year-old columnist and author appears to have been on one continuous vacation across multiple destinations for two-odd months now. After Paris, London and Spain, Twinkle has now fetched up in Austria - or so the placeline on her latest Instagram post seems to indicate - with sister Rinke. The view across Lake Worthersee in Maria Worth is breathtaking, but that's not what's upmost on Twinkle's mind. What really got her was the book Rinke brought along as holiday reading - Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz, the exact same book Twinkle packed to read herself.
Sibling ESP:
Sort of like when Twinkle's daughter Nitara, 4, and her mother Dimple Kapadia, 60, unpacked the same shoes (sort of) on the previous leg of the vacation:
Back to books. Twinkle Khanna has written two, Mrs FunnyBones and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, bestsellers both. That's when she's not posting pictures from locales such as these:
Twinkle Khanna, who junked a successful decade as an actress years ago, now juggles several diverse careers - columnist, author, interior designer, Twitter humorist. To these, she has added film producer, having recently formed her own production house (she has producing credits on some of her husband Akshay Kumar's recent films). Twinkle's first film as a solo producer is titled Padman. It stars Akshay, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. R Balki directs.
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have been married since 2001 and have two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Her sister Rinke also had a brief career in Bollywood, married businessman Sameer Saran in 2003 and now lives abroad.