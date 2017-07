What Sisters Twinkle And Rinke Khanna Discovered On Holiday Together

Highlights Twinkle Instagrammed a pic of the book Rinke got for the holiday It is the exact same book Twinkle packed to read herself Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz is what the sisters are reading

The Khanna sisters unpack and discover they are both reading the same book! #bookworms #vivamayrdetox A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Jul 15, 2017 at 12:24am PDT

What generation gap? 56 years apart but both the baby and her Nani get ready to go shopping with purring feet #AgelessGoals A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

Time to say Au Revoir to our home away from home and to Harrison and Lauren who put together spectacular feasts #LaMole #NextStopBarcelona A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Jun 17, 2017 at 2:39am PDT

Winter in paradise - 34 holidays matching wits with the bestie and we now seem to be matching clothes as well :) #capetown A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Dec 27, 2016 at 1:19am PST

Between the devil and the deep blue sea , I am happy to pick this particular handsome devil #HappyBirthdayMrK #BigDay A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Sep 9, 2016 at 3:45am PDT

A Sunday filled with laughter and sunshine #treehuggers A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:29am PST

First off, can we say we would kill to have Twinkle Khanna 's life? The 43-year-old columnist and author appears to have been on one continuous vacation across multiple destinations for two-odd months now. After Paris, London and Spain, Twinkle has now fetched up in Austria - or so the placeline on her latest Instagram post seems to indicate - with sister Rinke. The view across Lake Worthersee in Maria Worth is breathtaking, but that's not what's upmost on Twinkle's mind. What really got her was the book Rinke brought along as holiday reading - Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz, the exact same book Twinkle packed to read herself.Sibling ESP:Sort of like when Twinkle's daughter Nitara, 4, and her mother Dimple Kapadia, 60, unpacked the same shoes (sort of) on the previous leg of the vacation:Back to books. Twinkle Khanna has written two, Mrs FunnyBones and, bestsellers both. That's when she's not posting pictures from locales such as these Twinkle Khanna, who junked a successful decade as an actress years ago, now juggles several diverse careers - columnist, author, interior designer, Twitter humorist . To these, she has added film producer, having recently formed her own production house (she has producing credits on some of her husband Akshay Kumar's recent films). Twinkle's first film as a solo producer is titled Padman. It stars Akshay, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. R Balki directs.Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have been married since 2001 and have two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Her sister Rinke also had a brief career in Bollywood, married businessman Sameer Saran in 2003 and now lives abroad.