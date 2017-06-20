What Salman Khan's 8-Year-Old Co-Star Matin Rey Tangu Wanted To Become Before Tubelight Happened "I want to be an actor. Ab actor ban gaya toh ban gaya"

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Matin Rey Tangu and Salman Khan photographed at a Tubelight event New Delhi: Highlights 'I want to be an actor,' said Matin 'I will cook in free time,' he added Matin wanted to become a chef before Tubelight happened Tubelight, have been made that extra bit special with the presence of eight-year-old child artiste Matin Rey Tangu, who delivers one liners like a boss. Matin was Bhaijaan at an interactive session on Monday, when Salman enquired what his little co-star desires to become. Matin, who is undeterred by the presence of cameras and an audience full of people, promptly replied: "I want to be an actor. Ab actor ban gaya toh ban gaya (Now, I have become an actor so I will continue)," news agency PTI quoted Matin as saying. The superstar's question was in reference to the fact that Matin is a huge fan of cooking and wanted to become a chef before working in Tubelight.



Soon, Matin added: "I will cook in free time," reported PTI.



Bajrangi Bhaijaan saw Tubelight. About working with Matin in Tubelight, the director told NDTV: "He came through the casting team and he is wonderful to work with. We had shortlisted 10 child actors and Matin was selected from those ten. Working with such kids is such a joy! He has no filter. He once went to Salman and asked Munni ki film ne kitna paisa kamaya? (How much money did Munni's film make?)."



Tubelight also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and Salman's brother Sohail in key roles. The emotional potboiler is set against the Indo-Sino war of 1962. Tubelight is all set to release this Friday, two days ahead of Eid.



(With PTI inputs)



