What Malaika Arora Is Doing In Her 'Favourite City.' Pics Here

Malaika made a pit stop in New York after enjoying the sun, sea and sand with part of the Khan-daan in Spain earlier

All India | Written by | Updated: July 17, 2017 22:28 IST
195 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
What Malaika Arora Is Doing In Her 'Favourite City.' Pics Here

Malaika Arora is in New York (courtesy malaikaarorakhanofficial)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "After effects of a Sunday brunch," Malaika captioned one picture
  2. "Some serious post shopping discussions," she wrote for another
  3. Malaika Arora is holidaying in New York
Malaika Arora is doing it again. On Instagram, she's posting pictures from her New York vacation that will result in a uber stylish holiday album. The Big Apple is her 'favourite city', she had mentioned in a previous post, and her Instagram feed is our favourite. Malaika made a pit stop in New York after enjoying the sun, sea and sand with part of the Khan-daan in Spain earlier. Her teenaged son Arhaan accompanied her to New York, with whom she also embarked on a shopping spree in New York. Joining Malaika and Arhaan were Chunkey Pandey's wife Bhavana and younger daughter Rysa. One of the pictures tell us it was a shopping kind of a day while another one is the result of a happy Sunday brunch. "After effects of a Sunday brunch," Malaika captioned one picture while for another, she wrote: "Some serious post shopping discussions."
 
 

After effects of a Sunday brunch #nyci u

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on


 
 

Some serious post shopping discussions #mommiesandbabies #nyci u @bhavanapandey @rysapanday @iamarhaankhan

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on



Malaika's gang of girls in New York also included Shah Rukh Khan's wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, and celebrity socialite Natasha Poonawalla.
 
 

Slim shady #nyccrew #cipriani @natasha.poonawalla @gaurikhan

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on



Here are some more pictures from her vacation diary, which include her her fam-jam with the Khan-daan in the Spanish island Mallorca. Malaika went on the trip right after Eid celebrations along with Arhaan, ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and his wife Seema Khan. Malaika and Arbaaz, who divorced in 2016, continue to be spotted at the same get-togethers, family meets and even in holiday photos.
 
 

I don't know wat am so happpppppy bout.....#nyci u

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on


 
 

Perfect sunny day in my fav city....nyc

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on


 
 

Adios mallorca

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on



Malaika Arora has starred in movies like Housefull, the Dabangg series of films and Welcome. She is best known for dance numbers like Chaiyya Chaiyya and Munni Badnaam Hui. Malaika was last seen as a judge on reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4.
 

Trending

Share this story on

195 Shares
ALSO READFor Vice President, BJP Picks Venkaiah Naidu vs Gopalkrishna Gandhi
MalaikaMalaika vacationNew York

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersSpiderman HomecomingWar for the Planet of Apes Movie ReviewJagga Jasoos

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................