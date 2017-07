What Malaika Arora Is Doing In Her 'Favourite City.' Pics Here

Highlights "After effects of a Sunday brunch," Malaika captioned one picture "Some serious post shopping discussions," she wrote for another Malaika Arora is holidaying in New York

After effects of a Sunday brunch #nyci u A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT

Some serious post shopping discussions #mommiesandbabies #nyci u @bhavanapandey @rysapanday @iamarhaankhan A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jul 15, 2017 at 5:56pm PDT

Slim shady #nyccrew #cipriani @natasha.poonawalla @gaurikhan A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jul 14, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

I don't know wat am so happpppppy bout.....#nyci u A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jul 13, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

Perfect sunny day in my fav city....nyc A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jul 10, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

Adios mallorca A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jul 8, 2017 at 4:07am PDT

Malaika Arora is doing it again. On Instagram, she's posting pictures from her New York vacation that will result in a uber stylish holiday album. The Big Apple is her 'favourite city' , she had mentioned in a previous post, and her Instagram feed is our favourite. Malaika made a pit stop in New York after enjoying the sun, sea and sand with part of the Khan-in Spain earlier. Her teenaged son Arhaan accompanied her to New York, with whom she also embarked on a shopping spree in New York. Joining Malaika and Arhaan were Chunkey Pandey's wife Bhavana and younger daughter Rysa. One of the pictures tell us it was a shopping kind of a day while another one is the result of a happy Sunday brunch. "After effects of a Sunday brunch," Malaika captioned one picture while for another, she wrote: "Some serious post shopping discussions."Malaika's gang of girls in New York also included Shah Rukh Khan's wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, and celebrity socialite Natasha Poonawalla.Here are some more pictures from her vacation diary, which include her her fam-jam with the Khan-daan in the Spanish island Mallorca . Malaika went on the trip right after Eid celebrations along with Arhaan, ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and his wife Seema Khan. Malaika and Arbaaz, who divorced in 2016 , continue to be spotted at the same get-togethers, family meets and even in holiday photos.Malaika Arora has starred in movies like, the Dabangg series of films and. She is best known for dance numbers likeand. Malaika was last seen as a judge on reality TV show