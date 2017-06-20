What Gauri Khan Says About Suhana's Look From The Restaurant Launch

Shah Rukh Khan's wife, designer Gauri Khan, shared a review of sorts of the look sported by her teenaged daughter Suhana at the launch of ARTH - a Mumbai restaurant designed by Gauri. While Gauri ensured the guest list was a stellar affair, the actual showstopper of the party was her 17-year-old daughter. Suhana has only recently begun attending showbiz parties and more should follow (please?). Despite the very glam presence of Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez, the spotlight followed Suhana from the moment she exited the car and started making her way inside, escorted by her superstar father. Suhana, who is mostly spotted in casuals, turned heads in an orange bandage dress from the studios of Pamela Grover.
Highlights
- Suhana wore a dress from the studios of Pamela Grover
- Suhana was escorted by her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan
- The spotlight followed Suhana from the moment she exited the car
Gauri thinks Suhana rocked the look:
It was also a "fulfilling" Father's Day for Shah Rukh Khan:
At the party, Gauri, Suhana and Shah Rukh Khan hung out with actors Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra along with filmmakers Ayan Mukerji, Farah Khan and Karan Johar. Here are moments from inside the party.
Suhana Khan, the second of the couple's three children, wants to pursue a career in movies after finishing studies and is reportedly looking forward to joining an acting course abroad. About this, the 51-year-old actor told DNA: "Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She's extremely good on stage, I've seen her performances. She's admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple - you need to complete your education before doing anything." Suhana is currently studying in Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Shah Rukh Khan, who is very protective of his family, has listed out strict rules for anyone hoping to date his daughter.
Shah Rukh's eldest son, Aryan, is 19 and is currently studying film in the University of South California. AbRam, Shah Rukh's youngest son, celebrated his fourth birthday last month.