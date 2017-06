What Gauri Khan Says About Suhana's Look From The Restaurant Launch

Highlights Suhana wore a dress from the studios of Pamela Grover Suhana was escorted by her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan The spotlight followed Suhana from the moment she exited the car

Orange ...worked @pamelavgrover thanks A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jun 19, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

And a fulfilling Father's Day at Arth designed by @gaurikhan A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:23am PDT

#Repost @aliaabhatt (@get_repost) Happy nights at the all new and gorgeously designed Arth! Congratulations @gaurikhan thank you@aliaabhatt @natasha_poonawalla @manishmalhotra05 A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jun 19, 2017 at 1:10am PDT

Thank you #farahkhankunder . You left too early, though. #Repost @farahkhankunder with @repostapp Congratulations @gaurikhan on designing the coolest space #arth even i stayed up till 1 am A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

Thank you @jacquelinef143 and @sonamkapoor for being there! #Repost @jacquelinef143 with @repostapp Date night @sonamkapoor congrats @gaurikhan @_kunaljani #aarth is awesome A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:31am PDT

Shah Rukh Khan's wife, designer Gauri Khan, shared a review of sorts of the look sported by her teenaged daughter Suhana at the launch of ARTH - a Mumbai restaurant designed by Gauri. While Gauri ensured the guest list was a stellar affair, the actual showstopper of the party was her 17-year-old daughter . Suhana has only recently begun attending showbiz parties and more should follow (please?). Despite the very glam presence of Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez, the spotlight followed Suhana from the moment she exited the car and started making her way inside, escorted by her superstar father. Suhana, who is mostly spotted in casuals, turned heads in an orange bandage dress from the studios of Pamela Grover.Gauri thinks Suhana rocked the look:It was also a "fulfilling" Father's Day for Shah Rukh Khan:At the party, Gauri, Suhana and Shah Rukh Khan hung out with actors Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra along with filmmakers Ayan Mukerji, Farah Khan and Karan Johar. Here are moments from inside the party.Suhana Khan, the second of the couple's three children, wants to pursue a career in movies after finishing studies and is reportedly looking forward to joining an acting course abroad. About this, the 51-year-old actor told DNA : "Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She's extremely good on stage, I've seen her performances. She's admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple - you need to complete your education before doing anything." Suhana is currently studying in Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Shah Rukh Khan, who is very protective of his family , has listed out strict rules for anyone hoping to date his daughter.Shah Rukh's eldest son, Aryan, is 19 and is currently studying film in the University of South California. AbRam, Shah Rukh's youngest son, celebrated his fourth birthday last month.