What Former Director AP Singh Said On CBI Case And Raids Against Him

Former CBI director AP Singh has reacted to a corruption case filed against him by the investigation agency. This is the first time that the CBI has filed a case against one of its former directors.The case is related to meat exporter and alleged hawala operator Moin Qureshi, who allegedly got favours from Mr Singh in exchange of bribe money.Both the Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate had been investigating the allegations over the past two years. The main evidence against the former CBI director is in the form of Blackberry or BBM text messages exchanged between Mr Singh and Mr Qureshi.Reacting to the allegations, AP Singh said on Tuesday, "Since it is a legal matter I would not like to comment without consulting my lawyer. Suffice to say that these BBMs have been in the public domain for over three years. Income tax and ED have not added anything further. None of the purported BBMs pertain to CBI investigations. They are mostly personal and innocuous in nature as between friends. Majority are after I retired from CBI in 2012 November."The CBI has based its FIR on the investigation of both the ED and the Income Tax department. The FIR says "The data record including BBM messages contain various nefarious transactions indicating therein that Moin Qureshi has been liasoning and obtaining illegal money from various public persons for getting their work done through public servants."Among some of the BBM text messages being investigated by the CBI and other investigative agencies are exchanges between AP Singh and Moin Qureshi. In one such exchange Mr Qureishi wrote to AP Singh "Sir 500 words essay is good or 1000 words. Size of your jacket and shirt please fast thanks." There are other exchanges also from Qureshi talking about the delivery of an iPad to AP Singh.