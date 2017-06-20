What Anil Kapoor Says About Working With Arjun Kapoor In Mubarakan Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will be sharing screen space for the first time in their upcoming film Mubarakan

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in Mubarakan New Delhi: Highlights "It has been a wonderful and emotional experience," says Anil Kapoor Mubarakan trailer was released today Arjun Kapoor is the son of Boney Kapoor Mubarakan. The chacha-bhatija duo portray their off screen relationship in the film (Kartar is Karan and Charan's uncle). "It has been a wonderful and emotional experience working with Arjun. Someone asked me if there was a rivalry between you two on sets, because you're relative. He's my brother's son. In fact, he's like my own son. But I never call him Arjun, I call him 'Arjun chachu'," the 60-year-old actor told PTI.



Watch the trailer of Mubarakan here. (PS: Get ready to experience a fun-filled ride, courtesy Kartar Singh urf Anil Kapoor).





, who has earlier made films like Welcome, Welcome Back, No Entry and No Problem with Anil Kapoor. "There was a very emotional professionalism. We were competitive, we both wanted to work hard but before any scene, Anees and I would discuss that we were working for the first time with Arjun, so it should be his best film, the most successful one," Anil Kapoor said.



Of his double role as Karan and Charan in Mubarakan, Arjun said, "It is not a trend, double roles have been made for the last 50 years. I've already done a double role in Aurangzeb before this. Mubarakan is not a film where two brothers have separated after birth or anything, this double role is very unique, and has a very western feel to it."



Arjun Kapoor is the son of filmmaker Boney Kapoor (Anil Kapoor's elder brother) from his previous marriage. He is currently married to actress Sridevi and the couple together has two daughters - Jhanvi and Khushi.



Mubarakan is scheduled to release on July 28.



(With PTI inputs)



