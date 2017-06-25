What Amitabh Bachchan And Aamir Khan Do When Not Shooting For Thugs Of Hindostan In Malta

All the thugs - Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh - have checked into Malta and are busy with the schedule of Thugs Of Hindostan. However, it is Big B who never fails to delight fans and followers with updates from the European peninsula. On Sunday, Big B revealed that shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan is turning out to be a "gruelling" experience with occasional breathers. Sharing a photograph of himself along with the Dangal star from what appears to be a pub, Big B wrote: "In a short respite from the gruelling shoot in Malta." Looks like the megastar and Aamir left two of their fellow thugs behind for a night out. Both Big B and Aamir had begun their script reading sessions with director Vijay Krishna Acharya last month.
Aamir appears to be in a bit of his Thugs character, sporting silver balis and curly hair neatly held back with a band.
Meanwhile, Katrina has already started soaking up the beachside sun. Here's Katrina from the sets of Thugs Of Hindostan.
Fatima, whose second Bollywood film this is, sports short hair in real life and left her fans stunned with these pictures from Europe. Fatima features as a warrior princess in the action film.
Earlier this month, the 52-year-old superstar was spotted on the sets of Thugs Of Hindostan, sporting a nose pin.
THUGS OF HINDOSTAN BEGINS @aamir_khan with a crew member in Malta pic.twitter.com/D41LXSZS7P— AAMIR KHAN FAN CLUB (@Aamir_KhanFC) June 5, 2017
Big B also had also shared jealousy inducing glimpses of the view from his room upon arrival his arrival in Malta. The director had explained the reason behind a sea side location being chosen for the film and told PTI: "The set of the film is in a high security water zone, with restricted access. Both these ships have been built in the early eighteenth century style, when vessels would carry cannons and other weapons."
Thugs of Hindostan will see Aamir and Katrina worked together with Vijay Krishna Acharya after 2013's Dhoom 3. It is also Fatima's second collaboration with Aamir after Dangal.
Thugs Of Hindostan releases on Diwali next year.