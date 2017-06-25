What Amitabh Bachchan And Aamir Khan Do When Not Shooting For Thugs Of Hindostan In Malta

On Sunday, Big B revealed that shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan is turning out to be a "gruelling" experience with occasional breathers

Big B Instagrammed this pic on Sunday (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

  1. 'In a short respite from the gruelling shoot in Malta,' Big B wrote
  2. Big B and Aamir are currently in Malta for Thugs of Hindostan
  3. They have also been joined by Katrina, the final thug
All the thugs - Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh - have checked into Malta and are busy with the schedule of Thugs Of Hindostan. However, it is Big B who never fails to delight fans and followers with updates from the European peninsula. On Sunday, Big B revealed that shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan is turning out to be a "gruelling" experience with occasional breathers. Sharing a photograph of himself along with the Dangal star from what appears to be a pub, Big B wrote: "In a short respite from the gruelling shoot in Malta." Looks like the megastar and Aamir left two of their fellow thugs behind for a night out. Both Big B and Aamir had begun their script reading sessions with director Vijay Krishna Acharya last month.

Aamir appears to be in a bit of his Thugs character, sporting silver balis and curly hair neatly held back with a band.
 
 

THUGS OF HINDOSTAN in a short respite from the gruelling shoot in Malta

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on



Meanwhile, Katrina has already started soaking up the beachside sun. Here's Katrina from the sets of Thugs Of Hindostan.
 
 

Me and the deep blue sea ... #malta #thugsofhindostan #shootlife

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on



Fatima, whose second Bollywood film this is, sports short hair in real life and left her fans stunned with these pictures from Europe. Fatima features as a warrior princess in the action film.
 
 

Squinting.... photo credits for all my pictures @melissajin92

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on



Earlier this month, the 52-year-old superstar was spotted on the sets of Thugs Of Hindostan, sporting a nose pin.
 

Big B also had also shared jealousy inducing glimpses of the view from his room upon arrival his arrival in Malta. The director had explained the reason behind a sea side location being chosen for the film and told PTI: "The set of the film is in a high security water zone, with restricted access. Both these ships have been built in the early eighteenth century style, when vessels would carry cannons and other weapons."

Thugs of Hindostan will see Aamir and Katrina worked together with Vijay Krishna Acharya after 2013's Dhoom 3. It is also Fatima's second collaboration with Aamir after Dangal.

Thugs Of Hindostan releases on Diwali next year.
 

