What Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Makers Have To Say About Working With The Actor

Akshay Kumar is all set to present his forthcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in August. The trailer of the film, which was unveiled a couple of weeks ago, set new records on social media just within just two days of its release. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is Akshay Kumar's fifth film with Neeraj Pandey, who has previously directed the 49-year-old actor in films such as Special 26 and Baby. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is co-produced by Mr Pandey and Shital Bhatia of Friday Filmworks. According to the makers, working with Akshay has always been a 'delight.' "It is a delight and always a positive working experience with Akshay. Our creative sensibilities are similar and we always endeavour to tell stories reflecting the times that we live in," Ms Bhatia said in a statement, reports news agency IANS.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, is based on the theme of sanitation - and is slightly related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The film highlights the importance of having a toilet in a house and deals with the prevalence of open defecation in India. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a satirical love story.
Meanwhile, the first song of the film, titled, Hans Mat Pagli, will release tomorrow.
The Shree Narayan Singh-directed film is slated to release on August 11. Anupam Kher plays a pivotal role in the film. The film also stars Divyendu Sharma, Sudhir Pandey and Shubha Khote as the supporting cast.
Akshay Kumar recently won his first ever National Award for Rustom, produced by Neeraj Pandey.
(With IANS inputs)