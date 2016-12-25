Western Disturbance Raises Temperature Across Bihar

Residents of Patna today witnessed a sunny day and an increased temperature which was a few notches above normal due to the western disturbance which could approach Bihar in two-three days, the MeT department said.The Met office here forecast a foggy morning followed by a sunny day tomorrow in major parts of Bihar including four major cities of Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur and Purnea.According to a MeT bulletin, the maximum temperature of Patna was registered at 26.3 degrees Celsisus against yesterday's 27.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum stood at 13.5 degrees Celsius against yesterday's 12.6 degrees Celsius.The MeT official said that both maximum and minimum temperatures have been witnessing an increase due to western disturbance which could approach Bihar in two-three days.The maximum and minimum temperatures were expected to be around 27 and 13 degrees Celsius respectively, in the state capital tomorrow, the official said.Gaya recorded a low of 12.3 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27.5 degrees Celsius, it said.Bhagalpur had a minimum of 14.1 degrees Celsius and maximum of 27.7 degrees Celsius which is the highest maximum temperature recorded among the major cities of the state.Purnea registered a minimum of 13.1 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 26.8 degrees Celsius.The lowest temperature of 11 degrees Celsius was recorded at Sabour in Bhagalpur district, the MeT office said.