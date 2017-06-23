West Bengal Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi Takes Oath As Bihar Governor

West Bengal Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi took oath as Bihar Governor as additional charge in Patna today.The Patna High Court Chief Justice Rajendra Menon administered the oath to Mr Tripathi at a function at Raj Bhawan.Prominent among those who attended the ceremony were Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary.The post of Bihar Governor fell vacant on Monday last after Ram Nath Kovind resigned following the BJP-led NDA's decision to select him as its candidate for the post of president.Mr Tripathi (82) arrived in Patna yesterday from Kolkata to take additional charge as Bihar Governor.He had held the additional charge as the Governor of Bihar from November 27, 2014 to August 15, 2015.