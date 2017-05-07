West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi Hospitalised, Condition Stable

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi was admitted at a Kolkata hospital on Sunday morning after he bled from the nose, official sources said. Mr Tripathi, whose condition is stable now, was rushed to a private hospital around 7.30 am when the octogenarian started bleeding from his nose due to high blood pressure, a senior official of the Raj Bhawan said."The Governor is stable now. But the doctors have decided to keep him under observation throughout the day," the officer said.Mr Tripathi, an advocate by profession, was born in 1934 in Allahabad. Associated with the BJP since its Jan Sangh years, Mr Tripathi was first elected to the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly in 1977. He was subsequently elected to the UP assembly in 1989, 1991, 1993, 1996 and 2006. On three separate occasions, he was unanimously elected as Speaker of the UP legislative assembly.He also served as president of the BJP's unit in Uttar Pradesh in 2004. In 2014, he was appointed as Governor of West Bengal by President Pranab Mukherjee.