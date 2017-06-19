Mamata Banerjee Calls For Peace In Darjeeling As She Heads Abroad The shutdown in Darjeeling enters the eighth day today. The funeral of the three people killed in Saturday's violence will take place today.

Share EMAIL PRINT Mamata Banerjee called for peace in Darjeeling as she left for the The Hague. Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for peace in Darjeeling where an indefinite strike called by the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha entered the eighth day, as she left for The Hague where she will attend a UN meet.



"We appeal to everybody to maintain harmony," Ms Banerjee said. Union home minister



Ms Banerjee is on a three-day trip to the The Hague. "Here, duties have been evenly distributed to everybody. There is no need for anyone to worry," she said.



The funeral of the three people killed in Saturday's violence will take place today after a silent march to the centre of the popular hill town, called by Bimal Gurung, was held yesterday. The protesters carried the bodies of the three men. The Morcha claims the men were party activists who had died in Saturday's police firing.



Darjeeling has been largely calm since yesterday, barring stray incidents of attempted violence.



The parties in the region will meet tomorrow to chalk out the future course of action.



