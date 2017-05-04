Welcome Probe Into Anti-Shivraj Singh Vyapam Campaign: Digvijaya Singh

A tweet from the Congress leader this morning read:
Most Welcome. I shall continue my fight against Corruption and for all those who have been duped by Shivraj/ BJP leaders and brokers.— digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 4, 2017
Vyapam is the acronym for the Hindi name of the state's exam board. The scam, which triggered a countrywide political storm in 2015, involved a blatant, state-wide manipulation of recruitment exams for government jobs. It allegedly involved the state's then Governor Ram Naresh Yadav, various ministers, judges and bureaucrats. More than a dozen people linked to the scam had died during the investigation.
In an appeal to the top court in July 2015, Mr Singh had sought a court-monitored CBI probe into the scam. He also said the documents and a hard disc recovered during investigation should be sent for forensic examination, alleging they have been tampered with.
Yesterday, the CBI told the top court that the forensic report from Hyderabad's CFSL suggested there has been no tampering.
The premier investigating agency told the court that allegations of tampering were false and the persons making such allegations "were found to be indulging in creation of false digital records in the pen drive and on that basis, making false complaints".