We Won't Announce, We Will Act: Rajnath Singh On Terror From Pakistan Hinting that India would respond to the beheading of its soldiers by Pakistani troops earlier this month, the minister said that people should not presume that nothing is being done by the government.

117 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rajnath Singh said that people should not presume that nothing is being done (PTI) New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that Narendra Modi government would not let "countrymen hang their heads in shame" and would "act without announcing", as he spoke on India's response to Pakistan-based terrorists attacking Indian security forces and the mutilation of two soldiers recently.



"



Hinting that India would respond to the beheading of its soldiers by Pakistani troops earlier this month, the minister said that people should not presume that nothing is being done by the government.



"The surgical strike took 10-15 days of preparations. Please do not presume that nothing is happening on behalf of the government...I can say this much for now that we will not allow our countrymen to hang their heads in shame," he said, adding that the government felt the pain of the people.



"There is pain in our hearts too, but we will not allow that pain to continue for a long time," he said.



When asked whether the army should again cross the border and retaliate against the terrorists, Mr Singh said, "I should not react (to this question). The one who brags too much never does...we will not announce in advance, we will do it".



Asked about action against the terrorists who killed Ummer Fayaz - the army officer kidnapped from a family wedding and shot dead - the Home Minister said, "Just wait".



"Whatever happened to Ummer Fayaz has caused pain in the hearts of Indians. He was a role model for youths," Mr Singh said.



On the Maoist problem in the country, the minister said that there was 450 per cent spike in the number of Maoists surrendering in the last two years.



Their activities had also gone down by 40 to 45 per cent, he added.



Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that Narendra Modi government would not let "countrymen hang their heads in shame" and would "act without announcing", as he spoke on India's response to Pakistan-based terrorists attacking Indian security forces and the mutilation of two soldiers recently. Bol ke nahin karengey, karke dikhayengey (we will not announce before acting, we will just do it)," he told India TV in a programme on the situation in Kashmir.Hinting that India would respond to the beheading of its soldiers by Pakistani troops earlier this month, the minister said that people should not presume that nothing is being done by the government."The surgical strike took 10-15 days of preparations. Please do not presume that nothing is happening on behalf of the government...I can say this much for now that we will not allow our countrymen to hang their heads in shame," he said, adding that the government felt the pain of the people."There is pain in our hearts too, but we will not allow that pain to continue for a long time," he said.When asked whether the army should again cross the border and retaliate against the terrorists, Mr Singh said, "I should not react (to this question). The one who brags too much never does...we will not announce in advance, we will do it".Asked about action against the terrorists who killed Ummer Fayaz - the army officer kidnapped from a family wedding and shot dead - the Home Minister said, "Just wait"."Whatever happened to Ummer Fayaz has caused pain in the hearts of Indians. He was a role model for youths," Mr Singh said.On the Maoist problem in the country, the minister said that there was 450 per cent spike in the number of Maoists surrendering in the last two years.Their activities had also gone down by 40 to 45 per cent, he added.