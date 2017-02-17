We Were Shown DDLJ's SRK, Got Sholay's Gabbar Singh: Rahul Gandhi Jabs PM

Rahul Gandhi, joined by sister Priyanka Vadra in his campaign in Raebareli

Rahul Gandhi, joined by sister Priyanka Vadra in his campaign on Gandhi home turf Raebareli today, referenced two Hindi blockbusters to illustrate what he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's failure to keep his promises. "Imagine going to watch a movie. You are shown Shah Rukh (Khan's) DDLJ. After two and a half years, turns out it is Gabbar Singh in Sholay," the Congress Vice President said, as the crowd cheered wildly.Addressing the crowd, Mr Gandhi hit out at the Prime Minister over the notes ban, after which millions across the country went scrambling for cash as 86 per cent of the currency in circulation was suddenly declared worthless."In UP and Bihar, he promised to help farmers by waiving loans and promising a special package. Did it happen? NO."Warming up to the theme, he went on to reference popular films and also mocked the Prime Minister saying, "While campaigning, he promised to change Varanasi and called it his mother.Modiji...relationships are not just about talk but action. I have a long list of what he promised his 'mother' - Clean Ganga, Ghats, Ring Road, free WiFi, Bhojpuri Film City..."Priyanka Gandhi is campaigning for the first time in Uttar Pradesh, which is voting in five rounds for assembly polls. Till now, her role had been confined to strategy and backroom talks from her brother's home in Delhi. The Congress says she is unlikely to go beyond mother Sonia Gandhi's Raebareli and Rahul Gandhi's Amethi constituencies.The Congress has credited her with playing a pivotal role in rescuing the alliance with the Samajwadi Party when it was on the verge of collapse.The Congress has said Mrs Vadra will campaign for the 10 party candidates in Amethi and Raebareli. Later, she might also appear for the joint caldidates of the alliance. But it is for her to decide, the party had indicated.