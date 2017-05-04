'We Share Details After Execution': Army Chief Rawat On Call For Action

Amid the raucous call for retaliation for the murder and mutilation of two Indian soldiers at the Line of Control, Army chief General Bipin Rawat today provided a cryptic response.Last year, the army had conducted surgical strikes on terror bases across the line of control. The strikes were conducted days after the terror attack in Uri in September. The plans were kept secret and the announcement was made the next morning.Today, General Rawat -- who had personally monitored the strikes -- was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India, "We don't talk about future plans beforehand; we share details after execution".General Rawat's deputy, Vice Chief of Army Staff Sarath Chand, has already said the perpetrators will "face consequences". "I do not want to say what we will do. Instead of speaking, we will focus on our action at a time and place of our choosing," he told reporters yesterday."They (Pakistani army) said it was not done by their forces. Then who did it? Their people came to our area and did it. They will have to take responsibility and face consequences for it," the officer had said.In an interview to NDTV in January, General Rawat had not ruled out further action against terror bases. "We have a right to take action against the terrorists, who are being supported from across by the adversary," he had said.This time, he had visited the area near Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir from where the mutilated bodies of Border Security Force constable Prem Sagar and armyman Paramjit Singh were recovered on Monday morning.While Pakistan Army has denied any involvement in the killing, India promised action. The army issued a warning the same day, saying "such despicable act will be appropriately responded".Asked at a cabinet meeting what would India's next step be, Union minister Arun Jaitley, who also handles the defence portfolio, had responded, "Have faith in your army".