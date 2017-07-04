We Guarantee You Won't Recognise The Actor In This Pic

Instagram threw a nugget of 24-carat throwback gold on Tuesday. The throwback photograph below features a much celebrated actor but we guarantee that you will have trouble identifying who it is. The photo is from the only play the actor, now 38, ever appeared in. It was the actor's first ever role. "My 1st role ever...in the only stage play I have ever done called Dhungpatpatadhundipokoruppopotorpo," reads the caption (points if you can pronounce that). So who is that under the heavy beard, moustache and half-moon spectacles? It is... wait for it... Vidya Balan. Don't faint.
This unglamorous start heralded a storied career - Vidya made her name on popular TV show Hum Paanch and then 2005's Parineeta launched her Bollywood career in spectacular fashion. She is the star of acclaimed films such as The Dirty Picture and Kahaani.
Vidya Balan is rarely this candid on social media - her Instagram mostly features posts about the actress' work schedules. However, she's unbent somewhat lately. Recently, Vidya, who is hardly ever spotted at parties, thrilled her fans and followers by sharing pictures from inside a party with the team of her upcoming film Tumhari Sulu.
Vidya Balan is currently busy shooting for the role of sassy radio jockey Sulochana in Tumhari Sulu, which is scheduled to hit screens in December. Directed by Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu also stars Neha Dhupia and Manav Kaul in significant roles.
Vidya Balan also has a busy roster for August 2017. The actress will return as the ambassador of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), which is scheduled from August 10 to August 22. Of her association with the festival, Vidya told NDTV: "I am excited by the number of female directors and writers who have their work showing at the Festival." Vidya Balan was last seen in Srijit Mukherji's Begum Jaan.