We Don't Support Politics Of Hate: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today expressed shock over the killing of an Indian engineer in Kansas City in the USA and said she did not support the 'politics of hate'."Saddened and shocked at the incident of Indian engineer in Kansas USA, who was an unfortunate victim. We don't support the politics of hate", she said in a statement."The world is one big family. People from different countries live in different nations. We must all understand this", she said.Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani were shot at a bar in Olathe, Kansas, on Wednesday night by a former Navy serviceman who mistook them for "Middle Easterners".