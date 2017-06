PM Modi and President Trump addressed a joint press meet at White House. (Reuters)

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump addressed a joint press meet following their first meeting at the White House. Mr Modi was welcomed to the White House by Mr Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. The two then chaired delegation level talks at the White House's Cabinet Room. After the address, Mr Modi was hosted at a reception by First Lady Melania Trump, followed by a dinner at the White House.