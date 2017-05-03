'We Are Not A Society Of Angels': How Centre Defends Aadhaar - 10 Points

New Delhi: Facing a legal challenge to its law that makes an Aadhaar number a must for filing income tax returns, the central government told the Supreme Court on Wednesday during a three hour-long hearing that the need to uniquely identify tax payers outweigh interests such as the citizen's right to be let alone. The government, which has detected nearly 10 lakh duplicate PAN cards, said "We are not a society of angels. We have a real problem, people don't pay taxes, make fake PAN cards". Linking Aadhaar to permanent account numbers, or PAN, is crucial to the Centre's efforts to curb rampant tax evasion, money laundering and expand the tax base. But three petitions before the top court have questioned the constitutional validity of the move, calling the provision enacted by parliament a compromise on civil liberties that has never been tried in any democratic country in the world. Questions have also been raised about the safety of data collected by the government.