Warrant Against Sanjay Dutt For Non-Appearance In Court

A local magisterial court issued an arrest warrant against Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt today for not appearing before it to answer a complaint of criminal intimidation filed by producer Shakeel Noorani."We had sought arrest warrant against Dutt for non-appearance. The court has allowed our application," said advocate Neeraj Gupta, Mr Noorani's lawyer.The next hearing will be on August 29.Mr Noorani has filed a private complaint with the court demanding registration of a case against Mr Dutt for criminal intimidation.Mr Dutt had abandoned midway in 2002 a film, 'Jaan ki Baazi,' which he was producing, said Mr Noorani in his complaint, adding the actor did not even return the money already paid to him.Mr Noorani approached Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association which directed Mr Dutt to pay back the money. Mr Noorani later moved the Bombay High Court, seeking execution of the IMPPA's order.In the meantime, he started receiving threatening calls from some underworld figures who asked him to withdraw the case, the producer alleged.Earlier too, a warrant had been issued against Mr Dutt for non-appearance in this case, but he was granted bail.Mr Dutt, who was convicted under the Arms Act in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, was released from the jail last year.