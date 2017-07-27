War Memorial Vandalised: Police Asks Citizens To Help Identify 'Miscreants'

A day after the Rezang La Pass War Memorial was vandalised by some miscreants, Gurgaon Police today registered a case against unknown persons and appealed to the residents to help identity the suspects.Yesterday, some unidentified miscreants broke the lights, tables and other furnitures of Rezang La Pass War Memorial in Palam Vihar."A case in this regard has been registered against unknown persons under sections 427 of IPC and PDPP act in Palam Vihar police station. Some anti-social elements vandalised lights and furniture of the war memorial. We have urged the public to inform police in case they find any suspected person behind it. Although, we are trying to identity the miscreants by examining the CCTV footages of the area," Gurgaon police Chief PRO and ACP Manish Sehgal said.Spread across 7,000 square feet, the war memorial was inaugurated in 2012 in the memory of 114 Army soldiers who were martyred during the 1962 war against the 5,000 strong Chinese soldiers.Prima facie it appears the memorial was vandalised by a group of drunk men around the area, Mr Sehgal said.A majority of the war heroes of the 13th Kumaon regiment and Jat regiment that fought the battle were from South Haryana districts of Gurgaon, Rewari and Mahendragarh.